LaVine won't play Wednesday against the Hawks with a right thigh contusion.

LaVine logged 35 minutes in Tuesday's loss to the Nuggets and finished with 12 points on 5-of-12 shooting. The Kings will hold him out for the second leg of this back-to-back set, and this could simply be a maintenance day for the veteran guard. Malik Monk (ankle) is questionable, so the Kings may need Dennis Schroder and Russell Westbrook to shoulder increased workloads.