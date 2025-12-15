LaVine will not return to Sunday's game against the Timberwolves due to a left ankle injury.

LaVine twisted his left ankle early in Sunday's game, and while he attempted to play through it, ultimately, he bowed out during the third quarter. LaVine will end his evening with 10 points (4-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound, one assist and two turnovers in 16 minutes, and for now, he should be considered questionable for Thursday's game in Portland.