LaVine (ankle) won't start against the Bucks on Sunday, Deuce Mason of NBC Sports California reports.

LaVine is available to return from a nine-game absence due to a sprained left ankle, and although head coach Doug Christie said pregame he won't be on a minutes restriction, the veteran swingman will come off the bench. Still, his return will leave fewer minutes available for the likes of Keon Ellis, Nique Clifford, Malik Monk and Doug McDermott. Over 23 regular-season appearances in the 2025-26 campaign, LaVine has averaged 20.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 32.8 minutes per contest.