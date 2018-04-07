Randolph (coach's decision) did not see the floor during Friday's 94-93 win over the Grizzlies.

Randolph went from projected starter to a DNP-CD, marking his eighth straight absence. The 17-year veteran was apparently healthy enough to play Friday after recently battling an illness, so it remains to be seen if he'll take the floor in the Kings' penultimate game of the season against the Spurs on Monday night.