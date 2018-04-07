Kings' Zach Randolph: Another DNP in Friday's loss
Randolph (coach's decision) did not see the floor during Friday's 94-93 win over the Grizzlies.
Randolph went from projected starter to a DNP-CD, marking his eighth straight absence. The 17-year veteran was apparently healthy enough to play Friday after recently battling an illness, so it remains to be seen if he'll take the floor in the Kings' penultimate game of the season against the Spurs on Monday night.
More News
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....