Kings' Zach Randolph: Another near double-double in loss

Randolph posted 13 points (5-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one block across 29 minutes in Thursday's 114-106 loss to the Pelicans.

Randolph came within a rebound of a double-double for the second time in the past three games and managed to bounce back from a 15-minute scoreless outing against the Suns on Monday. The 36-year-old big man has yet to get his shot going this season, as evidenced by his 34.1 percent success rate over his first four contests. However, he's providing his typically solid rebounding numbers in the early going and should remain a viable fantasy contributor as long as he continues seeing 25-plus minutes on a regular basis.