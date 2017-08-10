Play

Kings' Zach Randolph: Arrested on drug charges

Randolph was arrested in Los Angeles on Wednesday night for possession of marijuana, Bleacher Report reports.

Details surrounding the arrest are still emerging, but at this point it's certainly possible that Randolph could face some sort of discipline from the Kings or the NBA. A decision likely won't come in the immediate future, however, so it's too early to predict how the situation could affect his value going forward.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories