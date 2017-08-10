Kings' Zach Randolph: Arrested on drug charges
Randolph was arrested in Los Angeles on Wednesday night for possession of marijuana, Bleacher Report reports.
Details surrounding the arrest are still emerging, but at this point it's certainly possible that Randolph could face some sort of discipline from the Kings or the NBA. A decision likely won't come in the immediate future, however, so it's too early to predict how the situation could affect his value going forward.
