Kings' Zach Randolph: Coming off bench Saturday
Randolph will come off the bench Saturday against the Bucks.
The Kings are switching up their starting five Saturday, so Randolph will come off the bench for the first time all season as a result. The veteran should still play a significant role in the Kings' frontcourt, as he's averaging a team-leading 13.5 points and 6.3 rebounds across 24.4 minutes per game this season.
