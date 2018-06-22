Randolph could see his workload reduced as a result of the Kings selecting Marvin Bagley with the number two overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

Randolph signed a two-year, $24 million contract with the Kings last summer and played a significant role on the team in 2017-18. He appeared in 59 games, averaging 14.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 25.6 minutes. However, with Sacramento bringing in power forward/center Bagley, Randolph's role could fall by the wayside as the team looks to continue the rebuild.