The Kings may opt to rest Randolph again Tuesday so the team can continue to focus on developing their young players, Kerry Eggers of the Portland Tribune reports.

Randolph was was rested on the front-end of a back-to-back set Monday against the Timberwolves, so all signs pointed towards him playing Tuesday. However, the team is still deciding on whether or not he will play. The situation in Sacramento right now makes it frustrating for fantasy owners, as veteran players could sit without much warning any on given night. Expect an update once the team makes a final decision, but Skal Labissiere figures to be the prime beneficiary should Randolph ultimately sit out.