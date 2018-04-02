Kings' Zach Randolph: Doesn't play Sunday
Randolph (persona) remained away from the team for Sunday's game against the Lakers.
Randolph missed Saturday's loss to Golden State while tending to a personal issue, and he was unavailable Sunday on the second night of a back-to-back. Skal Labissiere made another start at power forward in his place, while Jack Cooley (16 minutes), Nigel Hayes (22) and JaKarr Sampson (17) all saw increased time off the bench.
More News
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...