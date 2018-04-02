Randolph (persona) remained away from the team for Sunday's game against the Lakers.

Randolph missed Saturday's loss to Golden State while tending to a personal issue, and he was unavailable Sunday on the second night of a back-to-back. Skal Labissiere made another start at power forward in his place, while Jack Cooley (16 minutes), Nigel Hayes (22) and JaKarr Sampson (17) all saw increased time off the bench.

