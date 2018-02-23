Kings' Zach Randolph: Double-doubles in loss
Randolph finished with 29 points (12-23 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds and two assists in 40 minutes during Thursday's 110-107 loss to the Thunder.
Randolph moved back into the starting lineup after resting for the final game before the All-Star break. He led the team with 29 points, attempting almost double the shots of any other player. When he receives court time, Randolph is going to deliver solid numbers but fails to do anything outside of scoring, three-pointers, and rebounds. He is going to be tough to own as the season draws to a close, especially is the Kings do rest him intermittently. If you can put up with some missed games, then he is worth a look, otherwise, he is more of a streaming option on those days when he is in the lineup.
