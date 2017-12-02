Kings' Zach Randolph: Double-doubles in victory
Randolph collected 25 points (12-19 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists and one block in 31 minutes during Friday's 107-106 victory over Chicago.
Randolph saw some additional playing time, guiding the Kings to only their 7th win of the season. He has now scored in double-figures in seven consecutive games, while also adding seven rebounds. He is an odd fit for the rebuilding Kings team, but appears to be well and truly in the rotation, and locked in as a starter for the foreseeable future.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
