Randolph totaled 10 points (5-13 FG) and 10 rebounds in an 89-88 win over the Miami Heat on Thursday.

Randolph missed the two previous games due to resting and knee issues, as this double-double makes it appear he's back to full health. No one doubts that Randolph can still drop a double-double anytime he takes the floor, but the fact that veterans are being rested on a regular basis has to concern fantasy owners. Randolph has now sat out four of his 12 games this month, as that number may rise as the season progresses.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories