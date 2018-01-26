Kings' Zach Randolph: Double-doubles in win over Miami
Randolph totaled 10 points (5-13 FG) and 10 rebounds in an 89-88 win over the Miami Heat on Thursday.
Randolph missed the two previous games due to resting and knee issues, as this double-double makes it appear he's back to full health. No one doubts that Randolph can still drop a double-double anytime he takes the floor, but the fact that veterans are being rested on a regular basis has to concern fantasy owners. Randolph has now sat out four of his 12 games this month, as that number may rise as the season progresses.
