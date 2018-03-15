Kings' Zach Randolph: Drops 22 in Wednesday's OT win
Randolph scored 22 points (9-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT) while adding nine rebounds, four assists and a block in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 123-119 overtime win over the Heat.
He saved his best play for last, scoring the first three points in the extra frame and coming up with a huge rejection on a Justice Winslow shot with 1:19 left in overtime to help preserve the win. Randolph has been getting regular rest lately -- not surprising for a veteran on a team headed straight for the draft lottery -- but he's been solid when he has been in the lineup, averaging 16.5 points, 6.2 boards, 2.1 assists and 1.4 three-pointers over his last 10 games.
