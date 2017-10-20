Kings' Zach Randolph: Expects to make Kings debut Friday

Randolph (mouth) is expected to make his Kings debut Friday against the Mavericks, Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee reports.

Randolph was held out of the opener following oral surgery, but he went through shootaround Friday morning and is on track to play. It's unclear where, exactly, the veteran will fit into the rotation, but he could get the start at power forward, which would likely mean fewer minutes for Willie Cauley-Stein and/or Skal Labissiere.