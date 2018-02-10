Kings' Zach Randolph: Flirts with double-double in loss
Randolph tallied 17 points (6-11 FG, 2-2 4Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds and two assists in 28 minutes during Friday's 118-100 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Despite the Kings' desire to give their younger players more time, Randikoh remains a solid veteran presence in the starting lineup. The 35-year-old is averaging 14.5 points and 7.0 rebounds this season and is a serviceable option at power forward or center in deep seasonal formats.
More News
-
Kings' Zach Randolph: Near double-double in win•
-
Kings' Zach Randolph: Puts together decent stat line in loss•
-
Kings' Zach Randolph: Leads team in scoring with 18 points on Friday•
-
Kings' Zach Randolph: Posts 26 points, 12 boards in Tuesday's win•
-
Kings' Zach Randolph: Will play, start Sunday•
-
Kings' Zach Randolph: Probable for Sunday•
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...