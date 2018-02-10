Randolph tallied 17 points (6-11 FG, 2-2 4Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds and two assists in 28 minutes during Friday's 118-100 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Despite the Kings' desire to give their younger players more time, Randikoh remains a solid veteran presence in the starting lineup. The 35-year-old is averaging 14.5 points and 7.0 rebounds this season and is a serviceable option at power forward or center in deep seasonal formats.