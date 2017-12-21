Kings' Zach Randolph: Goes for 21 points Wednesday

Randolph posted 21 points (8-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one blocked shot in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 104-99 win over the Nets.

Randolph lost a few minutes on the floor tonight due to some extended play from Kosta Koufos at the four, but he still managed an efficient night, shooting 72.4 percent fro,m the floor and coming only two rebounds short of a double-double. the veteran is model of consistency on an erratic Kings roster and is a viable play in all formats at power forward or center.