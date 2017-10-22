Kings' Zach Randolph: Just misses double-double Saturday

Randolph scored 11 points (5-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt) while adding a team-high nine rebounds and two steals in 20 minutes during Saturday's 96-79 loss to the Nuggets.

The Kings' starting five hit the bench in the fourth quarter after the game got away from them in the second and third periods, otherwise Randolph almost certainly would have recorded his first double-double of the season. The veteran power forward is no longer the fantasy force he was a decade ago in his Portland heyday, but he should at least provide some stability to an otherwise very young Sacramento lineup.