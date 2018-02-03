Randolph posted 18 points (8-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals in 28 minutes during Friday's 119-104 loss to the Warriors.

Even though the Kings organization made a statement that they'd be giving younger players more opportunities in lieu of veteran players, that hasn't really happened for Randolph. While there have been definite demotions on the team (George Hill is a prime example). Randolph returned from a knee injury a week ago and put up two double-doubles in short order, and he appears to remain a key element in the Kings offense.