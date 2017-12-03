Kings' Zach Randolph: Leads team in scoring with 22 points
Randolph collected 22 points (10-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and two assists in 33 minutes during Saturday's 109-104 loss to the Bucks.
Randolph continued his nice start to the season, leading the team in scoring off the bench. There was some thought he would get the night off, after a back-to-back set, but clearly, this was not the case. Willie Cauley-Stein (back) went down early in the game and did not return, perhaps offing Randolph some extra playing time. He is currently leading the team in both scoring and rebounding, and looks relatively healthy. There is always the fear that the rotation could change at any moment, but for now, he should be owned in most formats.
More News
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...