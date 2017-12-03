Kings' Zach Randolph: Leads team in scoring with 22 points

Randolph collected 22 points (10-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and two assists in 33 minutes during Saturday's 109-104 loss to the Bucks.

Randolph continued his nice start to the season, leading the team in scoring off the bench. There was some thought he would get the night off, after a back-to-back set, but clearly, this was not the case. Willie Cauley-Stein (back) went down early in the game and did not return, perhaps offing Randolph some extra playing time. He is currently leading the team in both scoring and rebounding, and looks relatively healthy. There is always the fear that the rotation could change at any moment, but for now, he should be owned in most formats.