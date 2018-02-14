Kings' Zach Randolph: Leads team with 22 points
Randolph finished with 22 points (10-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt), seven rebounds and three assists in 25 minutes during Tuesday's 114-109 victory over Dallas.
Randolph helped the Kings to a rare victory, turning in another double-digit scoring performance. Despite the Kings apparently looking to develop their youth, Randolph continues to see minutes on a regular basis.While he will provide scoring and rebounding, he does little else which severely limits his upside.
