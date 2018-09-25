At Kings media day, coach Dave Joerger implied that both Randolph and Kosta Koufos could see reduced roles this season, Jason Jones of The Athletic reports. "I'm not saying those guys won't play, but our bigger priority is to play as many young guys as possible," Joerger said.

While Joerger's words may not be in the best interest of Randolph, himself, it's nonetheless refreshing to hear that the Kings will lean into their youth-heavy roster, which features second-year players Justin Jackson, Harry Giles, De'Aaron Fox and Bogdan Bogdanovic, as well as No. 2 overall pick Marvin Bagley, among others. Last season, Sacramento's rotation was muddied with a mixture of young players and veterans, and it was often difficult to discern which players Joerger would favor on a night to night basis. The rotation could still take some time to settle, but at the very least it appears as though Joerger is ready to embrace a rebuild, rather than a misguided attempt to compete for the eighth seed, even in a year in which the Kings don't control their own first-round pick. In 2017-18, Randolph's first in Sacramento, the veteran appeared in 59 games and averaged 14.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.