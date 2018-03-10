Randolph (coach's decision) did not see the floor in Friday's 94-88 win over the Magic.

The 36-year-old big man has now logged a DNP-CD in four of the last seven games, alternating them with three contests in which he's seen at least 26 minutes. Head coach Dave Joerger may stick with a similar plan for what's left of the regular season in order to give the promising Skal Labissiere (hip) as much opportunity to develop as possible. However, with the latter having suffered a hard fall and eventually exiting Friday's contest, Randolph could be headed for another start Sunday against the Nuggets.