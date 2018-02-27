Kings' Zach Randolph: Logs DNP-CD in Monday's loss
Randolph (coach's decision) did not see the floor in Monday's 118-100 loss to the Timberwolves.
The veteran ceded the start to Skal Labissiere and ended up sitting the game out altogether. It's difficult to read the tea leaves on head coach Dave Joerger's thinking, but nights like Monday's might be a more common occurrence for Randolph moving forward, given that Joerger had previously committed to giving Labissiere (among his other young players) more playing time until the latter's shoulder injury put a hold on those plans.
