Randolph (rest) managed five points (2-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three assists and two rebounds across 15 minutes in Monday's 106-90 loss to the Pistons.

The veteran had received Saturday night off for rest purposes, and his return to the starting lineup Monday was nothing to write home about. Randolph easily saw the fewest minutes among the starting five, as the emerging Skal Labissiere still outpaced him by a full 10 minutes while coming off the bench. Randolph's opportunities are likely to be inconsistent for what's left of the regular season, making him a risky play in any format, especially during fantasy postseason.