Kings' Zach Randolph: Modest numbers in return
Randolph (rest) managed five points (2-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three assists and two rebounds across 15 minutes in Monday's 106-90 loss to the Pistons.
The veteran had received Saturday night off for rest purposes, and his return to the starting lineup Monday was nothing to write home about. Randolph easily saw the fewest minutes among the starting five, as the emerging Skal Labissiere still outpaced him by a full 10 minutes while coming off the bench. Randolph's opportunities are likely to be inconsistent for what's left of the regular season, making him a risky play in any format, especially during fantasy postseason.
More News
-
Kings' Zach Randolph: Will re-enter starting five Monday•
-
Kings' Zach Randolph: Not in starting lineup Saturday•
-
Kings' Zach Randolph: Drops 22 in Wednesday's OT win•
-
Kings' Zach Randolph: Logs DNP-CD in Friday's loss•
-
Kings' Zach Randolph: Not in starting lineup•
-
Kings' Zach Randolph: Plays 26 minutes in loss•
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...