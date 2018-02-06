Kings' Zach Randolph: Near double-double in win
Randolph tallied 11 points (5-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal across 29 minutes in Monday's 104-98 win over the Bulls.
The veteran big man continues to draw starts and produce with them, as he's now posted four straight double-digit scoring efforts and has hauled in between seven and 12 rebounds in three of those contests. Randolph offers the potential for a double-double any time he sees sufficient minutes, and given his generally solid contributions and Skal Labissiere's expected multi-week absence due to a shoulder injury, he should continue running with the first unit for the foreseeable future.
