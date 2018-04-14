Randolph averaged 14.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists across 59 games played with Sacramento in 2017-18.

Despite playing in the lowest amount of games since the 2011-12 season, the 35-year-old showed no signs of slowing down as he increased his scoring, assists and blocks per game from last year. In addition, Randolph also improved his field-goal and free-throw percentages to 47.3 and 78.5 percent respectively. However, the former Michigan State star will look for a new home next year when free agency opens this summer.