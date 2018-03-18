Randolph is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Jazz, Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee reports.

Skal Labissiere is reclaiming a starting role after coming off the bench in his first game back from injury Friday, which sends Randolph back to a reserve role in the corresponding move. There's a chance Randolph doesn't even see the floor Saturday, so he's likely someone to avoid for DFS purposes.

