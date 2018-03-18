Kings' Zach Randolph: Not in starting lineup Saturday
Randolph is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Jazz, Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee reports.
Skal Labissiere is reclaiming a starting role after coming off the bench in his first game back from injury Friday, which sends Randolph back to a reserve role in the corresponding move. There's a chance Randolph doesn't even see the floor Saturday, so he's likely someone to avoid for DFS purposes.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...