Randolph is not listed in the starting lineup in Friday's matchup against the Magic, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Randolph logged 26 minutes in Thursday's loss to the Pelicans, so he could be headed toward another DNP-CD due to the back-to-back situation. Skal Labissiere and Kosta Koufos will get the start in the Kings' frontcourt.

