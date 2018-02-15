Randolph is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rockets, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Kings didn't report anything regarding an absence from Randolph earlier Wednesday, though there's certainly a chance he doesn't play considering he's not listed with the starters. Instead of Randolph, the Kings will go with JaKarr Sampson as their starting power forward, which should mean more minutes for the fourth-year player.