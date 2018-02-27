Kings' Zach Randolph: Not listed with starters Monday
Randolph is not listed with the starters for Monday's game against the Timberwolves, Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee reports.
The Kings are opting to start youngster Skal Labissierre at power forward, which delegates Randolph to a bench role. It's unclear if the Kings are going to hold Randolph out entirely as a veteran's day off for rest or not, so he'll be someone to avoid if possible. Randolph could return to the starting five as soon as Tuesday's tilt with the Trail Blazers, though the decision may be made on a game-to-game basis.
