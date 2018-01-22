Randolph is not in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Hornets, Stephanie Ready of Fox Sports Southeast reports.

Randolph has started the last two games for the Kings, but Sacramento is set to go with Bogdan Bogdanovic, Kosta Koufos and Willie Cauley-Stein in the frontcourt Monday. While an official announcement hasn't been provided, this likely means Randolph will be getting the night off for rest, as coach Dave Joerger has been alternating rest nights for his veterans over the last few weeks. For that reason, fantasy owners will likely want to avoid Randolph for Monday's slate of games.