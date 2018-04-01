Kings' Zach Randolph: Not with team Saturday
Randolph is not with the Kings and will not play Saturday against Golden State, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Randolph is attending a family event and will meet up with the team in Los Angeles for Sunday's game against the Lakers. Skal Labissiere will start at power forward in place of Randolph.
