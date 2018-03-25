Kings' Zach Randolph: Out again Sunday
Randolph (illness) will sit out Sunday's game against the Celtics, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Randolph continues to deal with gastroenteritis and is set to miss a second consecutive game because of it. His next shot to play will come on Tuesday against the Mavericks, though tentatively consider him questionable for the time being. With Randolph out, look for Skal Labissiere to pick up a second straight start after posting nine points, 10 rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 30 minutes Thursday against the Hawks.
