Randolph (personal) will remain out for Tuesday's game against the Suns, Jason Jones of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Randolph will miss his seventh straight contest due personal issues, which will leave Bruno Caboclo and Nigel Hayes to see increased minutes off the pine, with JaKarr Sampson and Jack Cooley inactive. After Tuesday's contest, the Kings will only have three games left this season, so there's a chance we don't see Randolph the remainder of the year.