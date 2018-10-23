Randolph is not expected to see playing time in the foreseeable future, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

After averaging 14.5 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Kings last year, Randolph has taken a back seat as the Kings attempt to develop a slew of young bigs. Randolph is a steady contributor of points and rebounds when given the opportunity but would need significant injuries to occur in order to become a reasonable fantasy asset this season.