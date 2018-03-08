Randolph compiled 19 points (8-17 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and two assists in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 114-101 loss to the Pelicans.

The rotation shenanigans continued in Sacramento as Randolph moved back into the starting lineup, as the power forward. He put up a typical Randolph line, scoring with some rebounds and not much else. When he does see the court he is always going to be able to deliver some fantasy relevant production as he basically shoots the ball when he wants. With the resting going on, he is simply too hard to own but does make for a nice streaming option on the nights he takes the floor.