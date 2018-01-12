Randolph offered 16 points (7-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal across 27 minutes in Thursday's 121-115 loss to the Clippers.

The veteran big man bounced back from a pair of rough shooting performances to post his first double-digit scoring effort since Jan. 2. Randolph had been enduring some struggles from the field dating back to late December, as he'd shot between 16.7 and 33.3 percent in five of the previous seven games. However, the 36-year-old continues to hit double digits in the scoring column in the majority of contests due to the volume of shots he often puts up, and his above-average work on the boards serves as a strong complement to his offensive contributions.