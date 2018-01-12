Kings' Zach Randolph: Posts 16 points in Thursday's defeat
Randolph offered 16 points (7-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal across 27 minutes in Thursday's 121-115 loss to the Clippers.
The veteran big man bounced back from a pair of rough shooting performances to post his first double-digit scoring effort since Jan. 2. Randolph had been enduring some struggles from the field dating back to late December, as he'd shot between 16.7 and 33.3 percent in five of the previous seven games. However, the 36-year-old continues to hit double digits in the scoring column in the majority of contests due to the volume of shots he often puts up, and his above-average work on the boards serves as a strong complement to his offensive contributions.
More News
-
Kings' Zach Randolph: Will play Monday vs. Spurs•
-
Kings' Zach Randolph: Probable vs. Spurs•
-
Kings' Zach Randolph: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Kings' Zach Randolph: Posts impressive double-double in loss•
-
Kings' Zach Randolph: Scores team-high 14 in Friday's loss•
-
Kings' Zach Randolph: Goes for 21 points Wednesday•
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...