Randolph recorded 26 points (11-23 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 114-103 win over the Pelicans.

Randolph turned back the clocks again, posting his seventh double-double through 43 appearances in 2017-18. All seven have come during his last 24 appearances, as the 36-year-old veteran has surprisingly become steadier as the campaign has rolled along despite the team supposedly focusing on developing the youngsters. Of course the injuries to Willie Cauley-Stein (knee) and Skal Labissiere (ankle) played a part in this one. However, Randolph himself has been reliable when healthy and remains worthy of use in most leagues.