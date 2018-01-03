Kings' Zach Randolph: Posts impressive double-double in loss
Randolph accounted for 24 points (11-18 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and 10 rebounds across 25 minutes in Tuesday's 131-111 loss to the Hornets.
The veteran big man maximized his minutes, with his point total leading the Kings on the night. It was Randolph's best haul since he'd poured in 27 against the Sixers on Dec. 19, while his double-digit rebound tally was his first in the last 10 contests. Randolph continues to enjoy heavy usage as one of the elder statesmen on a rebuilding squad, keeping him viable as a source of scoring and rebounding in all formats.
More News
-
Kings' Zach Randolph: Scores team-high 14 in Friday's loss•
-
Kings' Zach Randolph: Goes for 21 points Wednesday•
-
Kings' Zach Randolph: Scores 27 points in Tuesday's win•
-
Kings' Zach Randolph: Resting Sunday vs. Raptors•
-
Kings' Zach Randolph: Puts up balanced stat line in win•
-
Kings' Zach Randolph: Season-high point total in OT win•
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.