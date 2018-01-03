Kings' Zach Randolph: Posts impressive double-double in loss

Randolph accounted for 24 points (11-18 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and 10 rebounds across 25 minutes in Tuesday's 131-111 loss to the Hornets.

The veteran big man maximized his minutes, with his point total leading the Kings on the night. It was Randolph's best haul since he'd poured in 27 against the Sixers on Dec. 19, while his double-digit rebound tally was his first in the last 10 contests. Randolph continues to enjoy heavy usage as one of the elder statesmen on a rebuilding squad, keeping him viable as a source of scoring and rebounding in all formats.