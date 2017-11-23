Kings' Zach Randolph: Pours in 22 in victory

Randolph posted 22 points (10-16 FG, 2-5 3 Pt), seven rebounds, seven assists and three steals across 30 minutes in Wednesdays 113-102 win over the Lakers

Doing what he's done so many times in his 13-year career, Randolph put up a lot of production with a balanced stat line, especially excelling with a team-leading three steals. The Kings are a young team struggling for an identity and Randolph is providing a lot of much-needed experience and poise that's currently translating to some confidence for Sacramento and decent ouput for Randolph, as he's averaging 12.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and two assists over the first 16 games.