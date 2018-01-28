Randolph is dealing with a sore left knee, but is considered probable for Sunday's matchup with the Spurs, Michael C. Wright of ESPN reports.

Considering it's just some soreness, the Kings fully expect Randolph to take the court as usual, though fantasy owners will still want to keep a close eye on his status up until tip-off. If Randolph is cleared as expected, he'd likely see big minutes, as the Kings are slated to be without both Skal Labissiere (shoulder) and Willie Cauley-Stein (knee). Look for Randolph to test it out during pregame warmups before a final decision is made on his availability.