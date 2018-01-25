Randolph (knee) is probable for Thursday's game against the Heat, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Randolph was inactive for Tuesday's game against the Magic to due left knee soreness, but, as expected, his absence likely won't extend beyond one game. However, with the Kings beginning to reduce the veterans' workloads in favor of their younger players, Randolph is not expected to play more than 20 minutes or so.

