Kings' Zach Randolph: Probable vs. Spurs

Randolph (mouth) is probable to play in Monday's game against the Spurs, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.

Randolph was forced to miss Saturday's game against the Nuggets after undergoing an oral procedure, but it looks like his absence won't extend beyond one game. With Randolph expected to return, Willie Cauley-Stein will likely return to the bench after getting a spot start against Denver.

