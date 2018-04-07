Randolph, as the result of a late lineup switch, will not start during Friday's contest against the Grizzlies, Jason Jones of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Due to an illness and personal reasons, Randolph has missed the team's past seven games. Originally, it appeared he would start and play Friday. However, due to a late lineup switch, Randolph won't be in the starting five. As a result, there's no guarantee he'll take the floor.