Randolph posted 14 points (6-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt), five rebounds and three assists in 21 minutes during Saturday's 106-99 loss to the Mavericks.

He's now seen a decline in minutes for his third consecutive game. This has happened before recently, but it was connected to his return from injury. When you consider Randolph's age, the Kings new philosophy of getting their young players on the floor would affect Randolph, and this reduction in minutes might be the beginning of that shift. It might also be an aberration, as the Kings desperately need his production if they want to stay competitive.