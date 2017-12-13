Kings' Zach Randolph: Puts up balanced stat line in win

Randolph posted 17 points (7-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and a steal in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 99-92 win over the Suns.

Randolph has recorded a double-double in four of his past six games but fell a bit short in Tuesday's game. The 14-year veteran has easily been the most dependable scoring option for the Kings in recent weeks. He also comes at a very reasonable price on most DFS platforms so he's a great value option to target in those formats. With 13 straight double-digit scoring performances and good numbers in other categories, he's a reliable source for output in all formats.