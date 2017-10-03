Play

Kings' Zach Randolph: Puts up seven points in just nine minutes Monday

Randolph recorded seven points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt), one rebound and one assist across nine minutes during Monday's 106-100 preseason victory over the Spurs.

Randolph continued his high usage with his new team Monday, which doesn't come as a surprise. He's a relatively risky pickup in fantasy, however, as the Kings are a strange mix of young players and veterans, but it seems unlikely they'll be competitive. While Randolph may start games, there's fair chance he'll spend many fourth quarters on the pine.

