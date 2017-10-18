Kings' Zach Randolph: Questionable for opener Wednesday

Randolph is questionable for Wednesday's season opener against the Rockets due to oral surgery, Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee reports.

The veteran big man is in danger of missing the season opener as he recovers from oral surgery. Randolph has looked solid in the preseason, registering back-to-back double-digit scoring performances. Look for more updates to come either after morning shootaround or just before tip. Should he be ruled out, expect Skal Labissiere and Willie Cauley-Stein to see an uptick in minutes.