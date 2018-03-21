Randolph is dealing with gastroenteritis and is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Hawks, Sean Cunningham of ABC10 (KXTV) Sacramento reports.

Randolph's minutes have slowly been pulled back as the season has worn on, including a handful of rest days here and there. Considering Randolph is dealing with an illness, it wouldn't be surprising if the Kings opted to take a cautious approach and hold him out, which would allow youngster Skal Labissiere to start and see a hefty workload. That said, the Kings aren't yet ready to rule the veteran out, so he'll be given a questionable designation for now and his status should be monitored up until tip-off.